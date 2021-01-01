Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Vancouver Island’s first baby of the year was born just before 2 a.m. in Nanaimo on Friday morning.
Parents Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their 9 pound 12 ounce newborn son into the world at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at 1:54 a.m. They named him Gerald Patrick Doughty.
Island Health confirmed Gerald is also the first baby boy to be born in B.C. in 2021.
B.C.’s New Year’s baby girl was born just 21 minutes after midnight at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces. Parents Catherine Harrison and Darcy Doberstein haven’t named her yet.
The first baby born in #BC was delivered here at BC Womens! The baby girl, yet to be named, was born at 12:21am weighing 7lbs 4oz. Congratulations to the new parents Catherine and Darcy! @PHSAofBC pic.twitter.com/sFBzN174Zl
— BC Women's Hospital (@BCWomensHosp) January 1, 2021
In Victoria, the first baby of 2021 was born at 2:51 at Victoria General Hospital to parents Brandie and Michael Siegel. Link Siegel weighs 8 pounds 10 ounces.
In 2020 and 2019, B.C.’s New Year’s baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.