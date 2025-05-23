Vancouver man charged in cross-border fentanyl exportation investigation

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and Canada Border Services Agency Investigations Section arrest and charge 32-year-old Vancouver man Jordan Tanner Dakota Treleaven.

A Vancouver man is facing charges after allegedly sending fentanyl across the border and into the U.S., says B.C. gang police news release.

Jordan Tanner Dakota Treleaven, 32, was arrested in Alberta, but remains in custody, according to news release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia Friday (May 23).

Treleaven faces two counts of unlawful export of fentanyl from Canada, one count of unlawful export of methamphetamine from Canada, one count of unlawful export of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Canada, one count of possession for the purposes of trafficking fentanyl, one count of possession of a prohibited firearm and one count of possession for the purposes of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation began in February 2025 into a male suspect who was believed to be importing firearms into Canada, police said. Investigators searched a property in Vancouver and approximately 600 grams of fentanyl.

A joint effort from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and the Canada Border Services Agency led investigators to identify

A subsequent investigation found four outgoing shipments of approximately 1,500 grams of fentanyl originating from Vancouver and destined for the U.S. The shipments were were intercepted by United States Customs and Border Protection.

On Tuesday (May 20), Treleaven was charged in the investigation. He was arrested in Alberta on Thursday and remains in custody.

Police say the initial investigation into the illegal importing of firearms remains ongoing, adding that a separate suspect is believed to be involved.

“This investigation led to the disruption and charges against an individual involved in a cross-border fentanyl trafficking operation,” Manny Mann, chief officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said.