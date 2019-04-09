David Sidoo, of Vancouver leaves following his federal court hearing Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston. Sidoo pleaded not guilty to charges as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scandal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

Vancouver man faces new money-laundering charge in college admissions scandal

Sidoo is accused of wiring about $100,000 in January 2013

Vancouver businessman David Sidoo faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged role in a college admissions scandal in the United States.

In a new indictment from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts today, Sidoo is accused of wiring about $100,000 in January 2013 from an account in Canada to an account in California.

READ MORE: B.C. businessman David Sidoo pleads not guilty in U.S. college bribery case

The indictment says the money was in the name of college-prep company The Key, and meant to be in exchange for William (Rick) Singer’s facilitation of a SAT cheating scheme for Sidoo’s younger son.

An assistant for Sidoo’s lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, said the attorney was declining comment on the new charge.

Sidoo, a 59-year-old former Canadian Football League player and well-known philanthropist, was previously charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the scandal.

He pleaded not guilty last month and was released by the federal court in Boston on a secured bond of $1.5 million and his travel was restricted to Canada and the United States.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Just Posted

Victoria Royals host Vancouver Tuesday in Round 2 of WHL playoffs

Giants lead best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into games 3 and 4 at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Saanich says ‘non’ to funding request for 2020 Victoria Francophone Games

Councillors leave open the door for future funding

Our Place fundraiser gathers a record-breaking $150,000

The sixth annual Hungry Hearts event let foodies pick the best dishes in town

School district pursues legal compensation for Oak Bay High field

Oak Bay rugby pitch to be torn up, redone for goal of late spring 2020

Downed power line closes Colwood’s Milburn Drive

Crews on scene redirecting traffic

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

Most Read