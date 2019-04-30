David Sidoo, of Vancouver leaves following his federal court hearing Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston. Sidoo pleaded not guilty to charges as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scandal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

A Vancouver businessman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged role in a college admissions scandal in the United States.

David Sidoo’s lawyer Richard Schoenfeld says the plea was entered in writing after an indictment from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts accused him of wiring about $100,000 in January 2013 from an account in Canada to an account in California.

The indictment alleges the money was in the name of college-prep company The Key, and meant to be in exchange for admissions consultant’s facilitation of a SAT cheating scheme for Sidoo’s younger son.

Sidoo, 59-year-old former Canadian Football League player and well-known philanthropist, had already pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the scandal.

An indictment in March alleged Sidoo paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons, and that he also paid an undisclosed amount for someone to fly to Vancouver and take a high school graduation exam on behalf of his older son.

Sidoo is among 19 parents, including actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Gianulli, who are facing the money-laundering charge in the new indictment April 9.

The new charges came a day after “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, 12 other parents and a coach agreed to plead guilty.

Sidoo entered his previous not-guilty pleas in March and was released by the federal court in Boston on a secured bond of 1.5 million dollars. His travel was restricted to Canada and the United States.

READ MORE: Vancouver man faces new money-laundering charge in college admissions scandal

READ MORE: Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

READ MORE: Loughlin, husband and 14 more parents face new charge in U.S. college bribery scam

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect in U.S. synagogue attack stuns family with radical turn
Next story
Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full

Just Posted

Police seize more than $30,000 in drugs in month-long Greater Victoria investigation

The drugs are believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Anti-SOGI 123 speech in Oak Bay won’t be cancelled

Oak Bay council without legal grounds to cancel controversial speaker; two counter protests planned

Opioid overdose display gets blessing from the Pope, then waits for city-approved spot

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

Another test run of national emergency alert system set for early May

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and dogs track the big cat and chase it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

UPDATE: Reward offered in hopes of finding Vancouver Island baby goat

Owners of Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms say two-week-old kid was stolen during goat snuggle session

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Most Read