This gas can was recovered from where the man sat at the back of the McDonald’s. (IIO)

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

Vancouver police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a man poured gas all over a McDonald’s restaurant, the place caught fire, and he got hurt in an altercation with officers.

Back on March 15, police responded to a report of a man on fire at the fast food restaurant at Commercial Drive and Broadway at 9:54 p.m., the Independent Investigations Office said in a report released Thursday.

Officers arrived and fired off an ARWEN, the report said, which shoots plastic or rubber bullets.

“The officers, along with the firefighters, placed themselves in danger by going into the restaurant where (the man) was on fire, to contain an already volatile situation,” the report said.

“There is no evidence that the officers committed any office in the course of this interaction with (the man). In fact, evidence showed the officers acted at risk to themselves in meeting all of their duties as police officers.”

The man’s injuries were as a result of his own actions, the report said.

Previous story
Update: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Just Posted

Lagoon artist crafts work for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

Auction for Steller’s Jay artwork ends June 3

Oak Bay dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

One month after their teen son died of an accidental overdose, a… Continue reading

Two kayakers rescued after falling into the water off Metchosin

Search and Rescue warns residents to check the forecast before heading out

Victoria man says new device helps him better control his diabetes

Ryan Rock thrilled with ease of use, but FreeStyle Libre not for everyone, pharmacist warns

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

Vancouver Island wildfire burning near Campbell River coal mine

The fire is suspected to be human caused at this time

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor

Island revved up for Ride to Live

Motorcycle ride to benefit prostate cancer gets started Sunday at Bastion Square

UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Most Read