Vancouver police release video of synagogue arson suspect

Police say suspect poured accelerant outside front door of Jewish synagogue before lighting fire

Security footage released by Vancouver police shows a suspect lighting a fire at the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue on May 30, 2024.

1 / 1 Security footage released by Vancouver police shows a suspect lighting a fire at the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue on May 30, 2024.

Vancouver police have released video footage of a man accused of starting a fire outside of a Jewish synagogue last month.

Police say the man approached the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue, on Oak Street at West 18th Avenue, around 10 p.m. on May 30. Footage shows the masked man climbing the steps to the front door, pouring an accelerant on the ground and then lighting it, before fleeing.

Members of the synagogue noticed the flames and were able to extinguish them before they caused real damage, VPD says.

The department has been investigating the incident and is hoping that by releasing footage of the scene someone may recognize the suspect.

At the time of the arson, the man was wearing a surgical face mask, white ball cap, dark grey jacket and black shorts.

Police are also hoping to speak with the driver of a beige or silver minivan, which was seen in the area at the time.

