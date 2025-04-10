Vancouver senior assaulted by 'multiple people' before death: police

Police are looking for suspects in the assault of a 92-year-old man from Chinatown

Vancouver police say multiple suspects have been identified, but more help is needed from the public, as they investigate the death of a senior who was assaulted by multiple people in a Downtown Eastside alley.

It's believed that the 92-year-old-man, who was a Chinatown resident, was found in medical distress the afternoon of March 18 in a lane behind the Carnegie Community Centre, near Main and East Hastings. He was taken to hospital where he died March 31.

Investigators are working to determine if or how those assaults contributed to his death.



“We share the community’s grief over this loss of life and we understand there are many questions,” adds Const. Tania Visintin. “Information about this death will undoubtedly impact peoples’ sense of safety and community in Chinatown. Although it will take time, we are committed to finding all of the answers.”



Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit.