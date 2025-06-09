Vandalism of Parksville Red Shoe Memorial sparks outrage

Line of small red children’s shoes originally placed anonymously in 2021

A quiet memorial on the fence at Family Place in Parksville has become the target of repeated acts of vandalism.

The line of small red children’s shoes were anonymously placed there in honour of the 215 unmarked graves found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021, according to a news release.

“It's not just vandalism — it’s an attack on memory, on truth, and on healing,” said a local Indigenous elder who asked not to be named. “These shoes represent our children. To destroy them is to ignore the pain and history they stand for.”

Staff at Family Place are heartbroken to see the ongoing damage. Community members are calling for increased awareness and respect — not only for the memorial itself but for what it represents.

“This isn't just about a fence,” said one community advocate. “This is about acknowledging truth, respecting the lives of Indigenous children, and standing up against hate even in small, symbolic acts.”

The red shoes were rehung on May 27, to commemorate the discovery of the unmarked graves at Kamloops May 27, 2021.

The ceremony was led by Qualicum First Nations Chief Councillor Michael Recalma and Metis lady, Val Levins.

Community support came from the Ministry of Children and Family Development, Island Health, Qualicum School District, SOURCES, members of Oceanside RCMP and approximately 50 people who joined to witness the ceremony.

Among those present were Parksville city councillors Mary Beil and Joel Grenz, Qualicum Beach Mayor Teunis Westbroek, Coun. Scott Harrison, members of the Indigenous community and allies all rallied at Family Place.