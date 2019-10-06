Candidates running in Saanich-Gulf Islands continue to deal with damage and defacement of their election signs (Photo courtesy of Ron Broda/People’s Party of Canada).

Vandals continue to hit signs of candidates running in Saanich-Gulf Islands

A candidate running in the riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands which includes the Saanich Peninsula says a recent run of vandalism against election signs interferes with the democratic process.

Ron Broda of the People’s Party of Canada issued this appeal Saturday night after documenting several cases of election sign vandalism.

“The actions of these individuals is infringing upon the rights of voters in the area to be fully informed of who is seeking election in their riding,” he said in an email to Black Press Saturday.

“It is also interfering in the candidates legitimate efforts to promote their respective campaigns,” he added. All five candidates, Elizabeth May, David Busch, Sabina Singh, Ryan Windsor and I are united in voicing our shared concern and strong desire to see these incidents stop.”

RELATED: Election signs vandalized in Saanich-Gulf Islands district

RELATED: ‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The images taken in Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood show the signs of the five candidates in the riding — Broda, incumbent MP Elizabeth May, Liberal Ryan Windsor, Conservative David Busch and New Democrat Sabina Singh — in varying states of damage and defacement. One of the damaged signs turns May’s last name into a homophobic slur.

It is not clear how many signs have suffered damage, but Busch said earlier this month almost 40 of his signs have been stolen or damaged between the University of Victoria and West Saanich Road.

Busch said in a social media post that election sign vandalism is subject to a $5,000 fine or a prison sentence in addition to being an attack on the democratic process.

Reports of election sign vandalism have also come from other parts of the province, including the Okanagan Valley, where vandals have defaced signs belonging to the People’s Party of Canada with signs that read “Fascist?” and “Elect a Fascist?”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Victoria signature puts Ironman super-fan one step closer to completing unique collection

Just Posted

Victoria signature puts Ironman super-fan one step closer to completing unique collection

Iowa man has collected Ironman Kona posters and signatures for nearly a decade

Increase in raccoon roadkill on Highway 17

Shorter days, darker commutes could be contributing factors

Sidney to host foot-stompin’ fiddle fun

The Canadian Fiddle Celebration features award-winning duo of Gordon Stobbe and JJ Guy

Migratory birds need more protection on Greater Victoria shorelines, says bird organization

Naturalist says recent study should be cause for concern for local wildlife

Fire prevention week returns to Saanich

Firefighters answer questions, help with escape plans

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate

This will be first time all six Canadian party leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage

Most Read