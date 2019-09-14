North Island-Powell River NDP candidate Rachel Blaney’s Comox campaign office was targeted overnight Friday with swastikas and spray paint. Photo submitted

Vandals target North Island-Powell River NDP candidate’s office in Comox with swastikas, graffiti

Rachel Blaney’s Comox office has been vandalized with swastikas and tagging overnight Friday.

North Island-Powell River NDP candidate Rachel Blaney’s Comox office has been vandalized with swastikas and tagging sometime overnight Friday.

Campaign organizer Kristy Bell said the windows of Blaney’s office – located at 1966 Guthrie Road – was covered with red and black spray paint with various words, symbols and Blaney’s name on her signs covered with paint.

One window reads: ‘Libs 4 Life’ in black spray paint. She explained staff at the nearby A&W first noticed the paint and alerted the office.

“I am very sad and disappointed,” said Blaney. “Obviously the signs spray-painted on our office are offensive and hateful. My team will have to clean up this mess – our community is better than this. We will come together and continue the important work of fighting for the riding.”

Bell confirmed the Comox Valley RCMP have been notified of the incident.

North Island-Powell River Liberal candidate Peter Schwarzhoff said he is appalled by the vandalism and noted incidents such as this cannot be tolerated.

“We have gotten used to having some of our signs destroyed … but this goes beyond that. I will trust that the RCMP are taking this seriously and not just as a prank.”


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Vandals painted ‘Libs 4 Life’ on the office of North Island-Powell River NDP candidate Rachel Blaney’s office sometime overnight Friday. Photo submitted

Previous story
‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody
Next story
VIDEO: Port Alberni mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Just Posted

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

House of Hope: Addressing the crucial need for a home

Stories from Umbrella Society’s Foundation House

CRD awards third annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship

Two Greater Victoria teens pursuing law enforcement are this year’s recipients

Fisheries finds a new way for residents to report illegal activity

Pacific Region Conservation and Protection creates a reporting email

Victoria’s first century of pro hockey captured in new book

Rare teams and ‘how not to build an arena,’ treasured in book

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

Vandals target North Island-Powell River NDP candidate’s office in Comox with swastikas, graffiti

Rachel Blaney’s Comox office has been vandalized with swastikas and tagging overnight Friday.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Most Read