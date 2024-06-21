 Skip to content
RCMP look for man with ladder seen vandalizing Pride banners in Vanderhoof

Police release video footage showing person of interest
Quinn Bender
Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a person in a security video that may be connected to a series of vandalized banners commemorating Pride Month.Vanderhoof RCMP

The Vanderhoof RCMP are calling on the public's help to identify locate the person responsible for vandalizing several banners commemorating Pride Month. Over the past few weeks, a number of "Share the Love" banners, which were displayed on Vanderhoof's light standards, have been damaged, resulting in several thousand dollars' worth of destruction.

Police have secured video footage showing a person climbing a ladder near one of the banners, stating, "While the video does not capture the damage being done to the banner, police would like to identify and speak with the individual shown in the video."

They noted the vehicle shown in the video is not related to the investigation.

Black Press has reached out to the District of Vanderhoof for comment.

