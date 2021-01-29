Vegan butcher shop to open new flagship store in downtown Victoria

The Very Good Butcher Shop appeared in Dragons’ Den in 2018

The Very Good Butchers, a vegan butcher shop, is opening a new flagship location in downtown Victoria. (Courtesy of the Very Good Butchers)

Victoria’s vegan butcher shop, famed for its appearance on Dragon’s Den, is launching a new flagship location in the city’s downtown core.

The Very Good Butchers has been selling plant-based meats out of its current location on Douglas Street for several years, but the new shop will be “bigger and better,” the company says. It will feature a quick service restaurant and retail outlet and accommodate more customers, while providing for physical distancing.

“We chose this location for its foot traffic, the outdoor patio and the ability to offer an extended beverage menu including beer and wine; as well as longer opening hours” says CEO Mitchell Scott.

The new shop is scheduled to open in the 500-block of Chatham Street in May. The company says it will serve as a template for additional stores across the country.

The butcher shop is part of the Very Good Food Company, a plant-based food technology business that designs, develops, produces and sells a variety of meat alternatives.

In 2018, the Very Good Butchers had a publicity boost after appearing on CBC’s Dragon’s Den. The company has continued to expand from its humble origins as a family start-up on Denman Island and now sells its products in stores across Western Canada.

Another flagship store is set to open in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant area in the second half of 2021.

