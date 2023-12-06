Vehicle bursts into flames during West Shore commute

The vehicle is a total loss

A driver escaped unscathed, Wednesday morning after their vehicle burst into flames.

According to West Shore RCMP, an officer was flagged down by a witness, just before 9 a.m., who had seen a vehicle smoking on the side of the road.

The driver had pulled over at the West Hills traffic circle after becoming aware of the smoke, however, within minutes the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Langford fire crews also responded to the scene and helped to douse the flames.

The vehicle is a total loss.

READ MORE: Langford Christmas show to out ‘PACE’ the magic this season