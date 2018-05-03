Vehicle collision with pole snarled traffic near Uptown

Crews are cleaning up this collision near Uptown that happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday, when a single vehicle (background) struck a light pole. The incident has closed Saanich Road eastbound and caused delays southbound on Blanshard Avenue. Wolf Depner/News Staff

A collision near Uptown in Saanich snarled mid-afternoon Greater Victoria traffic.

The collision happened just after 1 p.m. when a single vehicle collided with a light pole near the intersection of Blanshard Avenue and Saanich Road.

The incident closed east-bound traffic on Saanich Road until around 1:30 p.m. and caused lengthy delays southbound on Blanshard Avenue as various crews are cleaning up the incident site.

Saanich Police, Saanich Fire and B.C. Ambulance crews responded. No word of major injuries.