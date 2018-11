UPDATED: Power returned to more than 200 customers had the power go out Sunday night

UPDATE: Power was restored around 8:55 a.m.

More than 200 people in Central Saanich remain without power this morning.

According to BC Hydro, the power has been out since 11:25 p.m. Sunday night for 235 customers along Keating Cross Road.

The cause was a motor vehicle crash on Sunday night and crews now say customers can expect their lights to be turned back on at 8 a.m.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

