Vehicle crashes through glass doors at central Island restaurant

Nanaimo Fire Rescue respond to incident at the 6500 block of Aulds Road

A restaurant in north Nanaimo will be boarded up after a car crashed through its front doors this afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the 6500 block of Aulds Road at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 in response to a motor vehicle incident at the Poké Page restaurant.

Capt. Jason Battie of Nanaimo Fire Rescue said luckily no one was hurt.

"We had a vehicle go through the glass windows here at this restaurant. No injuries [to] the driver or anybody inside," Battie told the News Bulletin. "We're just in the process of getting it cleaned up and boarded up at this time."

There were two customers and staff inside the restaurant at the time, according to the captain.

"We're just going to wait for the [tow truck] come out, pull it out and we've got a company coming to board it up for the night," said Battie.

The cause is not currently known and Nanaimo RCMP are currently investigating the incident.

– files from Chris Bush, News Bulletin