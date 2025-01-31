Vehicle crashes through store window at shopping plaza in Nanaimo

No one hurt in incident at Metral Station on Jan. 30

No one was hurt as a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a storefront at Metral Station shopping centre in Nanaimo this afternoon.

First responders were called out to the 6300 block of Metral Dr. just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 after a report of a motor vehicle incident.

"We arrived to a vehicle into a store," said Capt. Earl Ten Have, with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. "The person had already been extricated from the store. It's under investigation. We've got a tow truck coming to remove the vehicle. No injuries that we're aware of, insurance company and landlord have been [notified]. They're going to be boarding up."

The incident is under investigation by police, said Ten Have.

-files from Chris Bush, Nanaimo News Bulletin