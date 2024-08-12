Stranger smashes camper's vehicle window with an axe near Cumberland

Police are investigating after a suspect caused significant damage to a vehicle

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating after a vehicle was damaged on Comox Lake Road Aug. 6.

At around 10 p.m., a woman who was camping in her vehicle on Comox Lake Road, between the Village of Cumberland and Comox Lake. She described an unknown vehicle that pulled up in front of hers. A man got out of the vehicle with an axe, and struck the windshield before returning to his own vehicle and leaving towards Comox Lake.

The man is described as being approximately 5'7" to 5'8" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat with no visible logo, and had a white bandana on just below his eyes, covering the rest of this face. The vehicle is a four door, medium-sized dark sedan with no front licence plate.

"Investigators are aware that there were several vehicles and campers parked near her location along Comox Lake Road," a release from the RCMP says.

They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this event, or for people who may have had a similar experience, to call the detachment at 250-338-1321.