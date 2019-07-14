Crews are on scene in North Saanich where a driver crashed their vehicle into a sewage pump station. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Vehicle driven into North Saanich sewage pump station

Crews advising some North Saanich residents to avoid flushing toilets

Sewage transfer from a pump station in North Saanich is out after being hit by the driver of PT Cruiser.

Sewage transfer crews are assessing damage on one of the District’s 12 pump stations and are advising residents on Lochside Drive and Canora Road to avoid flushing their toilets while the issue is assessed.

Crews estimate about 300 homes are impacted by the transfer outage. They hope to have the station up and running within the hour.

Crews assessing the damage on a sewage pump station in North Saanich. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

