Vehicle fire in North Saanich near Sidney on Highway 17 temporarily closes McTavish Road exit

North Saanich Fire Department responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

Motorists heading north along Highway 17 through North Saanich toward Sidney witnessed a car fire Wednesday evening.

Members of the North Saanich Fire Department announced on social media just before 6:30 p.m. that they were responding to the McTavish Interchange. Photos posted on social media show what appears to be a black SUV standing on the shoulder just before the northbound exit onto McTavish Road. It is unclear what caused the incident, or whether it caused any injuries to individuals in the vehicles or responding firefighters.

North Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association said on social media that the incident caused the temporary closure of the exit with traffic said to be single lane until the scene has cleared. Peninsula Towing was said to on scene at around 7:15 p.m.

Black Press Media has reached out to the North Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association for additional information.

Emergency calls