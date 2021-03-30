UPDATED: Vehicle fire slows evening Quadra Street commute in Saanich

Traffic on Quadra Street was temporarily impacted on March 30 after a Westfalia van caught fire and firefighters were called in. No injuries were reported. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Traffic in the 3500-block of Qudra Street hit a snag Tuesday evening after a vehicle caught fire.

While no flames were visible shortly after 5 p.m., the Saanich Fire Department was on scene near the intersection of Tattersall Drive and Quadra Street.

Platoon Capt. David Elder said a Westfalia van stalled on Quadra Street and the driver pulled off the road. A neighbour stepped in to help the driver move the van off the roadway and once it was in an open lot, they noticed it had caught fire. Other residents were quick to run out with fire extinguishers, Elder said, noting firefighters were pleased to see the community step in to lend a hand. No injuries were reported.

By 5:30 p.m., firefighters had cleared the scene and traffic resumed. The driver remained to wait for a tow truck.

