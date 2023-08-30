Vehicle jumps curb and crashes into Vancouver Island credit union

No injuries reported, cause reported to be driver confusion

The wall and window of the Qualicum Beach Coastal Community Credit Union were damaged after a vehicle crashed into the building.

A vehicle jumped the curb and hit the credit union’s wall in the afternoon of Aug. 23, according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene, Worth said.

The cause of the collision appears to be driver confusion over the gas and brake pedals, he added.

The Oceanside Municipal Traffic Unit is following up with the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles regarding the driver’s fitness to operate a motor vehicle.

— NEWS Staff

