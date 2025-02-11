Vehicle occupants escape injury after fiery crash on Vancouver Island's Highway 19

Highway briefly closed near Qualicum Beach

No one was injured after a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes on Highway 19 close to Qualicum Beach on Tuesday (Feb. 10).

One vehicle was ablaze when Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue arrived on scene and was starting to spread to the second vehicle's engine compartment, according to Capt. Christopher Sumando.

"All occupants had exited the vehicles before we arrived," he added.

The aftermath of the fire was captured on video, posted to social media: https://www.facebook.com/reel/9714136978618131

A stretch of highway was closed between Corcan Road and Church Road while emergency vehicles were on scene, approximately 14 kilometres north of Parksville, according to DriveBC. It was reopened at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Oceanside RCMP responded to the crash and reported no injuries, according to Const. Tim Kenning.