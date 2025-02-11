 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Vehicle occupants escape injury after fiery crash on Vancouver Island's Highway 19

Highway briefly closed near Qualicum Beach
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff
250219-pqn-qb-fire-truck-file
Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision and fire on Highway 19 on Feb. 10.(PQB News file photo)

No one was injured after a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes on Highway 19 close to Qualicum Beach on Tuesday (Feb. 10).

One vehicle was ablaze when Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue arrived on scene and was starting to spread to the second vehicle's engine compartment, according to Capt. Christopher Sumando.

"All occupants had exited the vehicles before we arrived," he added.

The aftermath of the fire was captured on video, posted to social media: https://www.facebook.com/reel/9714136978618131

A stretch of highway was closed between Corcan Road and Church Road while emergency vehicles were on scene, approximately 14 kilometres north of Parksville, according to DriveBC. It was reopened at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Oceanside RCMP responded to the crash and reported no injuries, according to Const. Tim Kenning.

 

 

 

 

 

About the Author: Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff

Read more

More News

Last month was the driest January ever recorded in the Alberni Valley
Last month was the driest January ever recorded in the Alberni Valley
B.C. snowpack significantly lower than normal
B.C. snowpack significantly lower than normal
Missing 18-year-old man found dead after falling through ice on Shuswap Lake
Missing 18-year-old man found dead after falling through ice on Shuswap Lake