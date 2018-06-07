Vehicle rollover closes Highway 1 between McKenzie Ave. & Helmcken Rd.

A two vehicle crash reported shortly before 5 p.m. today (June 7) temporarily shut down both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road.
The roadway reopened to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. but Saanich Police warned motorists to expect lingering delays.
The reason the Vic highway is closed #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/IrqsUJoa9x
— thatguyyouknow (@WestshoreCasey) June 8, 2018
One vehicle rolled in the north-bound lanes of the highway. At this time, there are unknown injuries.
The highway was closed south-bound at Helmcken Road and north-bound at Mckenzie Avenue.
It's not looking good for anyone trying to get to the West Shore #yyjtraffic #yyj pic.twitter.com/wzDuHAe07E
— Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 8, 2018
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.