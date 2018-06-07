A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway snarled the Thursday evening commute. (Photo by View Royal Mayor David Screech/Twitter)

Vehicle rollover closes Highway 1 between McKenzie Ave. & Helmcken Rd.

Injuries unkown in the accident on north-bound lanes of the highway

A two vehicle crash reported shortly before 5 p.m. today (June 7) temporarily shut down both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road.

The roadway reopened to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. but Saanich Police warned motorists to expect lingering delays.

One vehicle rolled in the north-bound lanes of the highway. At this time, there are unknown injuries.

The highway was closed south-bound at Helmcken Road and north-bound at Mckenzie Avenue.

 

Highway 1 at McKenzie looking west (DriveBC)

