Vehicle rollover closes Highway 1 between McKenzie Ave. & Helmcken Rd.

Injuries unkown in the accident on north-bound lanes of the highway

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway snarled the Thursday evening commute. (Photo by View Royal Mayor David Screech/Twitter)

A two vehicle crash reported shortly before 5 p.m. today (June 7) temporarily shut down both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road.

The roadway reopened to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. but Saanich Police warned motorists to expect lingering delays.

The reason the Vic highway is closed #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/IrqsUJoa9x — thatguyyouknow (@WestshoreCasey) June 8, 2018

One vehicle rolled in the north-bound lanes of the highway. At this time, there are unknown injuries.

The highway was closed south-bound at Helmcken Road and north-bound at Mckenzie Avenue.

It's not looking good for anyone trying to get to the West Shore #yyjtraffic #yyj pic.twitter.com/wzDuHAe07E — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 8, 2018