Vehicle stolen in Oak Bay carjacking found

Oldsmobile Alero found Monday in restricted parking zone in Victoria

A vehicle taken in an early-morning carjacking in Oak Bay on Sunday has been found.

The brown 1999 Oldsmobile Alero was picked up by a tow truck Monday in Victoria after being left in a no parking from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. zone, according to Oak Bay police.

The vehicle belongs to a newspaper delivery person who was delivering papers on Island Road in Oak Bay in the early hours of Aug. 19, when an unknown man pushed him to the ground, took his keys, got into his vehicle, and drove away.

RELATED: Police seek vehicle after early morning carjacking in Oak Bay

The victim did not receive any injuries during the altercation.

There are no suspects at this time.

 

