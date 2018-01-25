UPDATE: Saanich man sent to hospital after collision at one of the most dangerous intersections in Saanich

Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Douglas Street and Saanich Road Thursday afternoon. At least two individuals received medical treatment. Wolf Depner/News Staff

One of Saanich’s most dangerous intersections was the site of two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon that sent a 75-year-old Saanich man to hospital with what Saanich Police describe as non-life threatening injuries, while snarling traffic near Uptown.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie said the man was travelling in his Ford Focus southbound on Douglas Street through a green light, when a Hyundia Elantra driven by a woman from North Saanich travelled westbound on Saanich Road through a solid red light, striking the other vehicle.

“At this point our investigation continues and we’ll look at charges under Motor Vehicle Act if applicable,” he said.

Two ambulance and two fire trucks joined Saanich Police in responding to the collision that required crews to extract the man from his vehicle.

An ambulance then carried the Saanich man away. Crews later also carried away a second individual, an elderly woman, who had been watching the scene from a chair accompanied by another woman.

The collision caused visible delays in traffic through along Douglas Road, as well as along Saanich Road (east of Douglas) and Boleskine Road (west of Douglas).

According to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), the location of Thursday’s collision — the corner of Douglas Road and Saanich Road, where it turns into Boleskine Road — recorded 219 motor vehicle incidents (MVIs) between 2011 and 2015, the fifth-highest figure.

The most dangerous location, according to ICBC, is not far from the site of Thursday’s collision. The intersection of McKenzie/Admirals and Trans Canada Highway recorded 394 incidents. The second-most dangerous location — Blanshard Street and Saanich Road — is also nearby. It recorded 273 incidents.