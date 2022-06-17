Vehicles damaged in James Bay arson

No one injured after two fires set on Menzies Street in Victoria

A fire damaged or destroyed six vehicles parked in a carport at a James Bay apartment complex on June 16. (Courtesy VicPD)

Six vehicles were left either damaged or destroyed by an intentionally set fire at a James Bay apartment complex on Thursday night.

Victoria Fire Department was extinguishing a blaze that engulfed several vehicles at the complex on Menzies Street, just before midnight on June 16.

Firefighters told police they were already in the area about 15 minutes before midnight as they were responding to a small fire outside another building on Menzies Street. The Victoria Police Department on Friday said a small fire was deliberately set and was extinguished by the building’s residents.

A resident of the second building flagged down firefighters before they left the scene of the initial fire and pointed them to the larger carport fire. Firefighters then contained and extinguished the second fire. Nobody was physically injured in either incident.

VicPD said both fires are arsons.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam, doorcam or any other video from the area between 11:30 p.m. (June 16) and 12:30 a.m. (June 17) to save the footage. Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

