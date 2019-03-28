This artistic rendering of the future Edmonton Velodrome appears in the report that the Greater Victoria Velodrome Association has submitted as part of the group’s proposal for a velodrome in Saanich. (Image created by HCMA/DUB in association with Faulknerbrowns/Submitted)

Velodrome proposal has support in ‘principle’ from Saanich committee

Coun. Zac de Vries said proposal should come before council for further discussion

A Saanich councillor who has seen plans for a velodrome near Uptown says it has potential.

Coun. Zac de Vries said he would like see plans from the Greater Victoria Velodrome Association for a velodrome come before the full council in the same way that councillors heard plans from the proponents of STAR (Spectrum Turf and Rink), a proposal to build a pop-up ice rink and an artificial athletic turf for football, soccer, baseball and field lacrosse near Spectrum Community School.

RELATED: Saanich committee to hear plans for velodrome project in excess of $96 million

Such an appearance would help the proponent engage “more seriously” with potential partners, he said.

De Vries made these comments after the planning, transportation and economic development advisory committee chaired by him heard plans for the facility earlier this month and supported it in principle. It also supported in principle support for a cycling themed facility.

“My impression was that there has been time, effort, and money put into this concept that is worth exploring,” he said. “As presented, the partnerships required to realize this concept have potential to realize some of our strategic goals, so I am interested in exploring this.”

RELATED: Saanich council sends proposal for Spectrum rink to staff for review

Elements of the so-called ‘Hub’ proposal submitted by the Greater Victoria Velodrome Association “may include, but are not limited” to a 250-metre velodrome track, sports facilities and administrative offices of various kinds, a multi-disciplinary medical facility, public spaces, a community school and library, convention space, and an “[affiliated hotel] and possible residential accommodation (privately owned or timeshare).”

The report presents three options, ranging from $76.2 million to $96.8 million for the preferred option near Uptown Shopping Centre, with construction scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020, running through the first quarter of 2022.

Key details, however, remain unknown at this stage. They include funding sources.

According to the report, the business case is “predicated on a core public space and amenities that will be subsidized by the public on a per capita basis.”

The report promises that “symbiotic partnerships” with private business and other governmental agencies that require infrastructure and amenities would mitigate build and maintenance costs.

Members of Saanich’s parks, trails and recreation advisory committee are due to hear the presentation Thursday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Saanich police arrest man after finding loaded weapon in a motorhome stolen in 1985
Next story
Saanich committee to hear plans for velodrome project in excess of $96 million

Just Posted

Saanich police arrest man after finding loaded weapon in a motorhome stolen in 1985

Police pulled over the vehicle early Wednesday morning

Hannah Day airlifted to hospital with brain tumours

Family seeks community support so they can stay by her side at BC Children’s Hospital

Two Victoria cannabis dispensaries get municipal approval, three stuck on technicalities

One of the final steps before doors open is an endorsement from the city to the province

Second wave of influenza hitting seniors and smokers hardest

50 per cent increase in number of flu cases recorded in the past 3 weeks

Velodrome proposal has support in ‘principle’ from Saanich committee

Coun. Zac de Vries said proposal should come before council for further discussion

VIDEO: Pacific FC mascot hopefuls bring the heat at tryouts

Team looking for mascot ahead of inaugural season

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

Most Read