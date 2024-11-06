'Unspecified threat' prompted Vernon school evacuation: RCMP

Vernon School District Supt. Karla Mitchell said the precautionary evacuation was due to an 'operational matter'

Update: 3:15 p.m.

A Vernon elementary school was evacuated as a precaution following an "unspecified threat," police have confirmed.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of the threat that was directed at Alexis Park Elementary School around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 5, media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in an email.

Officers attended the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

While police conducted their investigation, the Vernon School District ended the school day early and moved students to Kal Tire Place for pickup as a precautionary measure.

"Situations involving a threat to the safety of our schools will be treated with the highest of priority," Terleski said. "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and legitimacy of the threat and are working closely in partnership with SD22 to ensure the safety of the school."

Original:

A Vernon elementary school has been evacuated as a precaution while a police investigation is underway.

Students and staff at Alexis Park Elementary School have been relocated to Kal Tire Place across the street while an "operational matter" is being investigated at the school, Vernon School District Supt. Karla Mitchell told The Morning Star by email Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 5.

"Everyone is safe and this is a precaution," Mitchell said.

Students are currently being picked up by parents and guardians, or are being bussed home at the usual dismissal time from Kal Tire Place.

According to a letter to parents from the school district, the evacuation began around 12:30 p.m. The RCMP is involved in the investigation and advised the school to fully evacuate.

RCMP and school district staff were at Alexis Park supporting and ensuring that all safety measures were taken.

"We cannot emphasize enough that this evacuation was out of an abundance of caution. Ensuring the safety of our our students is our top priority. Please be reassured that both the RCMP and the school district collaborated closely to manage the situation and maintain a safe environment for everyone during the evacuation," the letter states. "Your understanding and support are greatly appreciated as we prioritize the well-being of our community."

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more information.