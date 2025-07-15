Vernon helps Kamloops crews search for man presumed drowned in river

Tragedy comes ahead of National Drowning Prevention Week July 2026

When it comes to search and rescue missions, from near or far it's all hands on deck.

Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) is grateful for the additional hands, and eyes, that were out last week to help search Thompson River for a man who got caught in the undercurrent.

The Thompson Rivers University student, who has yet to be located, entered the river to retrieve a volleyball July 6.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) joined KSAR in the search July 7, along with Hummingbird Drones.

VSAR assisted with its boat and sonar equipment alongside KSAR's nine members, which includes three swift water technicians equipped with kayaks.

The RCMP dive team joined KSAR with recovery operations.

"We are grateful to VSAR, Hummingbird Drones, and the RCMP for their invaluable contributions to this search," KSAR said in a social media post. "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the missing person during this difficult time."

The search for the man, who is an international student, has been suspended until new leads emerge.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout along the riverbanks and contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 with any information. The file number is 2025-21574.

The tragic incident comes ahead of National Drowning Prevention Week, July 20-25.

According to Transport Canada, each year nearly 100 Canadians die in boating-related incidents, with 80 per cent of them not wearing a lifejacket, according to the Drowning Prevention Research Centre.

In British Columbia, the number of boating-related fatalities, injuries, and calls for search and rescue assistance continues to rise.

In 2024 alone, there were 68 reported incidents, including nine fatalities, six injuries, and five collisions.

Additionally, three individuals were reported missing, a designation that often indicates a fatality.

This marks an increase compared to the 2020 to 2023 period, during which Transport Canada recorded an average of 15 fatalities and 50 accidents annually in the province.

"Here at Transport Canada, we find these numbers truly disheartening because these incidents can be prevented."

While these statistics centre around boating, those in and around the water are urged to use safety measures that can save lives on the water.