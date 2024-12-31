Vernon man wins wildfire cancellation lawsuit against Air Canada

Man wins dispute with Air Canada after cancelled flight

A man from Vernon won a civil lawsuit against Air Canada after his flight was cancelled due to the wildfires that were raging around Kelowna on August 16, 2023.

In a decision made in the Civil Resolutions Tribunal on Dec. 20, 2024, David Pansegrau was awarded $1,477, to be paid by Air Canada.

Pansegrau states that while travelling back from Columbia, he had a layover in Toronto. One hour before his flight from Toronto to Kelowna was scheduled to depart, it was cancelled due to “bad weather”.

Five minutes later, Air Canada emailed Pansegrau again to say that he had been re-booked onto a flight departing the following morning.

Pansegrau requested $1,000 in compensation as per the guidelines of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations. He also sought $234.51 for hotel and meal expenses incurred during the delay.

Air Canada’s position is that it had to cancel Pansegrau’s flight because of a combination of high winds and limited visibility due to wildfires in or near Kelowna.

Pansegrau argues that Air Canada made a commercial decision to cancel his flight in order to minimize compensation payable as a result of a delay affecting another flight.

According to the decision made by the Civil Resolutions Tribunal, Air Canada failed to provide relevant documentation of the terminal aerodrome forecasts taken at the Kelowna airport that were used to make the decision to cancel the flight.

As a result, the tribunal inferred that the aerodrome forecast did not forecast visibility or wind issues.

Air Canada did, however, provide additional forecasting reports which allegedly indicate unsuitable landing conditions. However, the tribunal states Air Canada failed to properly explain the documentation. The documents were given little weight by the tribunal.

Pansegrau was awarded $1,000 in compensation, $234.51 in damages and $83.74 in pre-judgment interest. He was also awarded $159.22 for Civil Resolution Tribunal fees.