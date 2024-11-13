 Skip to content
Vernon mayor remembers Horgan as man who led B.C. through tough times

Victor Cumming said the late John Horgan's legacy will "inspire future generations"
Roger Knox
241114-vms-horgan
Vernon mayor Victor Cumming fondly remembers late former B.C. Premier John Horgan. The former leader of the NDP died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at age 65 after a third bout with cancer.Black Press - file photo

Vernon's mayor remembers former B.C. Premier John Horgan as a man whose leadership "helped guide us through challenging times."

Horgan died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at age 65 after a battle with cancer.

"Mr. Horgan was a leader who prioritized the well-being of all British Columbians, and worked tirelessly to build a province that values compassion, inclusivity, and resilience," said Victor Cumming in a statement released late Tuesday. "His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations."

Horgan was at the provincial helm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier David Eby said Horgan's passing in Victoria leaves people with heavy hearts.

"John loved this province and its people," said Eby. "He sought to address injustice wherever he saw it, using his time in office to help build a better, stronger British Columbia for everyone."

Eby said Horgan's achievements are "too numerous to mention," but those achievements as premier will be felt for years and generations to come."

"He was a consequential premier at a critical time in our history," said Eby. "He encouraged all of us to strive to be our better selves."

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu was first elected to provincial politics in 2020 in the same NDP party with Horgan as leader. The Morning Star has reached out to Sandhu for reaction to Horgan's passing.

Roger Knox

