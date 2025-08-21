Vernon, Pitt Meadows, Langley, Courtenay, Penticton, Langford handed B.C. housing targets

Burnaby, Coquitlam, Richmond and Squamish also included as B.C.'s Ministry of Housing and Municipal affairs sets targets for another 38,930 homes

The B.C. government has set targets for home construction for a fourth group of municipalities.

Burnaby tops the list with a five-year target for 10,240 new homes.

Overall, the goal is to build 38,930 new homes in the group of 10 communities within five years of Sept 1. The list of municipalities was released in May, but targets were not announced at that time.

The province began setting targets in 2023 for municipalities deemed to be falling behind on new builds. The goal is to increase housing supply in communities where projected growth is making housing less affordable. Targets are set based on 75 per cent of the estimated need.

Since the introduction of the program, approximately 16,000 new homes have been built in communities with targets, according to the ministry.

The ministry also sets goals for how many new homes must be rentals and how many need to be "affordable." The order for this group combined is to include approximately 14,000 below-market rentals.

With the new group, 40 communities have now been given targets.

This new group includes Burnaby, Coquitlam, Richmond, the Township of Langley, Courtenay, Penticton, Langford, Pitt Meadows, Squamish and Vernon.

While Burnaby has the highest target, Coquitlam, Richmond and the Township of Langley were all ordered to build more than 6,000 new homes.