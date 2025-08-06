 Skip to content
Vernon vigil: Stone statue spotted on sidewalk sparks search

Motorists startled by garden or memorial statue on sidewalk of Highway 6
Jennifer Smith
250807-vms-statue
A lone stone woman sits on the sidewalk of Highway 6 in Vernon Wednesday, Aug. 6. JJustyna Ryan Facebook photo

A lonely woman, cast in stone, stood solo on the sidewalk.

Morning commuters were startled by a large statue standing on the side of Highway 6, near Polson Park, Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The owners of the garden or memorial statue are now being sought.

"This morning, we stumbled upon a lonely statue just hanging out on the side of the road—clearly not where it’s meant to be," said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "It’s now in safe keeping with us while we try to track down the rightful owner. Let’s get it home where it belongs."

If it’s yours, or you know who’s missing it, call the detachment at 250-545-7171.

Jennifer Smith
