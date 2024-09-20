 Skip to content
Vernon youths' push for free transit gets UBCM pass

UBCM endorses resolution, now pending provincial approval
Bowen Assman
web1_240516-vms-transit-_1
A presentation was made to MLA Harwinder Sandhu by Clarence Fulton Grade 10 students Haylee Andal (far left) and Jade Ha (far right), along with Dr. Mary Stockdale regarding a new initiative, Transit For Teens. The goal of the program is to give free transit to youth aged 12-18 in Vernon. Contributed

Free transit could be coming for youth across the province.

The Transit for Teens initiative was endorsed at the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) on Thursday, Sept. 19, which would allow youth aged 18 and under the ability to ride all B.C. Transit and TransLink services free of charge. 

The UBCM endorsement provides ample support as it now heads to the provincial government for official approval. 

Currently, B.C. operates the Get on Board program, allowing children aged 12 and under to ride for free. However, there has been a recent swell of support for the new Transit for Teens initiative.

Transit for Teens has been endorsed by numerous municipalities, including Vernon, Langford, Oak Bay, Saanich, Gibsons, New Westminster and several school boards and other stakeholders. 

Vernon submitted a resolution on the initiative after two Grade 10 students from Clarence Fulton Secondary presented to council in May. 

Haylee Andal and Jade Ha asked council to " write a letter of support for free transit for B.C. teens and to invest in a better transit system in Vernon."

Part of the presentation was the survey report of over 285 Vernon students, parents, and teachers regarding their opinions of local transit in Vernon. Among some of the results, 38 per cent stated that they currently do not take the bus, but if busing was free, then 89 per cent of respondents would take public transit.

The UBCM Convention is underway from Sept. 16-20 in Vancouver. 

 

 

