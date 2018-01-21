Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night’s storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on the Discovery Harbour Marina breakwater during last night’s storm.

The boat has been tied to the rocks, so it won’t be going anywhere.

Other debris around the vessel included a jerrycan and a small inflatable boat.

According to Environment Canada wind gusts reached 43 km an hour yesterday afternoon at 4 p.m. before abating a little bit and a wind warning was in effect overnight with gusts predicted to reach up to 80 km per hour.

The name of the vessel is unknown as it was partially covered.

 

A vessel washed into the breakwater at the Discovery Harbour Marina during last nights storm. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Cordova Bay group against plaza redevelopment
Next story
UPDATE: BC Transit’s handyDart service strike in Victoria delayed

Just Posted

Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Strong winds could reach up to 80 km/hr along coastal areas

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, “high avalanche danger”

Whisky society commits to charity donation in wake of whisky raids

Refund of Victoria Whiskey Festival tickets won’t impact charity beneficiaries

Victoria housing provider launches crisis prevention program to combat homelessness

Pacifica Housing aims to address challenges before tenants risk evictions

Victoria wins crucial WHL contest over Giants in Langley

Royals take over second in B.C. Division ahead of Vancouver

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night’s storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on… Continue reading

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

WHL winning streak ends at four in Kelowna for Victoria

Royals lose 8-4 as Rockets explode offensively

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Most Read