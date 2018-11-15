An all day inoculation clinc is currently underway at the Sooke Veterinary Hospital. (file photo)

Veterinarian opens emergency clinic to deal with bacteria that kills dogs

Leptospirosis causing fears among dog owners

The Sooke Veterinary Hospital is reacting to the death of a dog from leptospirosis by providing an all-day vaccination clinic at its 6520 Sooke Rd. facility today.

The dog died Tuesday after a week-long battle for its life.

The case in Sooke had been the latest in a string of cases that had popped up around the Greater Victoria region, raising concerns the illness may spread further.

RELATED: Veterinarian warns dog owners of leptospirosis in Greater Victoria

Dr. Deborah Lambert of the Sooke Veterinary Hospital decided yesterday, in light of the overwhelming public demand for inoculations for the disease, she would give up her day off to give dogs the vaccination.

Leptospirosis is a bacteria that can be life-threatening. It spreads through the urine of infected animals and, although it’s rare, it can be transmitted to humans, putting people at risk for kidney damage and liver failure. The bacteria largely survives in stagnant water which has been contaminated with an infected animal’s urine.

As the disease is relatively rare, it has not been included in the regular panel of inoculations generally given to dogs.

“The vaccine can cause some soreness as well, so we hadn’t as a rule, included it in the regular vaccinations,” Lambert said.

“Still, this is a very serious illness and, now that we have some cases here, people have to realize that the vaccination is far better than the disease.”

At the Otter Point Veterinary Hospital, spokesperson Katie Reynolds reported that the clinic has been overwhelmed by requests for vaccinations as well.

“Lots of people are calling and we’ve reduced the price of the vaccinations and boosters to make the vaccine more accessible,” she said.

“We’re pretty much booked up right now and into next week, but we urge people who are wanting the vaccine to give us a call and make arrangments to get the examination and shot.”

Anyone wanting to protect their dog from the disease should contact their veterinarian for further information.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates
Next story
Oak Bay seeks more provincial funding for deer birth control program

Just Posted

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at CFB Esquimalt

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Viral video shows Sooke resident calling out illegal crab fishers

The video shows a man and woman with 12 undersized crabs in Sooke

UVic getting two new buildings for student housing

University will get a new 600-seat dining hall, kitchen and small grocery area

Oak Bay seeks more provincial funding for deer birth control program

Increase in budget would mean 40 more deer get immunocontraception come fall 2019

Victoria Curling Club wants to be part of new Crystal Pool Facility after lease renewal ends

The 66-year old club owns the building, but sits on city land

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Veterinarian opens emergency clinic to deal with bacteria that kills dogs

Leptospirosis causing fears among dog owners

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read