Tony Harrington (right) and Ethan Cruz, both grade 10 Students at Victoria High School, stand in front of the car they’ve both been refinishing. Harrington won gold in car painting at the Skills Canada provincial competition in Abbotsford on April 18. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Vic High home to car painting pro

Grade 10 student Tony Harrington takes home gold at Skills Canada provincials

Tony Harrington may only be in grade 10, but he’s already got over 10 years of experience working on cars.

“I’ve been working with my dad, so he taught me how to weld when I was four, and then I did my first little peddle car and I did all the primer and filler, the dent repairs and all that sort of stuff,” he said. “I’ve been painting cars since I was 10, and the first time I did it I just fell in love and had to keep doing it.”

That experience has paid off.

Harrington just won gold at the Skills Canada provincials in car painting, a competition that auto collision teacher Kevin Blecic says is no small feat.

“He competed there against six other students, and many had finished a first-year finishing course at Vancouver Community College, so he was competing against kids already working in the industry,” Blecic said, “So for a grade 10 student to win gold, it’s pretty amazing.”

RELATED: Vic High cuts the ribbon on city’s first learning school farm

The competition consisted of three parts including polishing, refinishing a fender, and masking.

“I basically spent the whole day on the concrete floor which hurt my heels a little bit, but it was a really, really good experience. I had so much fun and I’d do it over and over and over again if I could,” Harrington said.

The win allows Harrington to head to the nationals in Edmonton on June 4, and potentially to the world championships later in the year.

In the meantime, Harrington is helping Blecic teach younger students how to paint cars, and fixing up his own car with his friend Ethan Cruz.

RELATED: Man arrested at gunpoint outside Vic High

“It was basically poo-coloured when we bought it, and had a completely different interior,” he said, as he threw off a large cover to reveal a sleek orange and black cloned ‘78 Plymouth Roadrunner. “It’s taken years but it’s almost done.”

Harrington and Cruz have a bit of a deadline for the car; the Roadrunner will be leading the Victoria day parade on May 21.

When asked if he wanted to work on cars for his career, Harrington wasn’t sure.

“At this point I’m trying to do as much as possible to find out what I really, really enjoy,” he said. “But I’ll have a garage I’m almost certain when I’m in my own house.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Health officials, police dealing with rash of overdoses in Vancouver, Victoria
Next story
Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria

Just Posted

Vic High Students are champions of words

Victoria High School slam team gets first place at the Hullaballo 2018 youth poetry competition

Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Vic High home to car painting pro

Grade 10 student Tony Harrington takes home gold at Skills Canada provincials

Front-line stress and trauma: are Island first responders prepared?

Big Read: Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

Health officials, police dealing with rash of overdoses in Vancouver, Victoria

First responders received 119 calls about overdoses and poisonings on Wednesday, more Thursday

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

Two-time Juno winner plays Saanich’s Red Lion V-Lounge

Victoria Blues Society brings Jack De Keyzer to town May 5

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read