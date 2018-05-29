Vic High seismic options move forward for costing

The Greater Victoria School District Board of Education wants to find out more details about a pair of seismic upgrade options for Victoria High School. They voted unanimously Monday to ask the superintendent to write a report with more detailed costing for the two options, both of which call for the retention of the existing 1914-built section of the school. File photo

The trustees voted unanimously to support a motion brought forward by the district’s operations, planning and policy committee for the SD61 superintendent to provide a detailed report on the two options for Vic High that aim to preserve the current 1914 building.

They include a “Seismic Plus” option and a “Seismic Plus with Capacity” option. The first would see a seismic upgrade of the existing building with internal improvements. The second calls for the same work to be done, plus adding capacity to accommodate growing student enrolment and a Neighbourhood Learning Centre.

The report will outline detailed cost estimates for each project and it was made clear that a $100 million to $110 million range is not being considered. As well, funding for the learning centre would come from additional provincial funding to support community hubs at schools.

The superintendant has ben asked to present the report at the next operations, planning and policy committee meeting on Monday, June 11.

