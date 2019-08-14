The penthouse property at 2101-83 Saghalie Rd. is listed at $10.9 million. (File contributed/Engel and Volkers Victoria)

Vic West penthouse could be most expensive condo to sell in Greater Victoria

Promontory penthouse suite listed at $10.9 million

A penthouse in Vic West could set the record for the most expensive condo sold in Greater Victoria.

The 4,247-sq.-ft. suite sits on the 21st floor of 83 Saghalie Rd., in the glassy and glossy Promontory building.

With three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 360-degree-view of the area, the penthouse includes 13-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, two terraces and an eclectic selection of art and furniture.

ALSO READ: The most expensive home on Vancouver Island is listed at $18 million

The property is listed for $10.9 million with Engels and Volkers Victoria. If the seller gets the asking price, it would surpass the sale of the previous record of $10.79 million for a 4,420-sq.-ft. suite at Customs House, 1002 Wharf St., which sold in 2018.

READ MORE: Highest condo sale in Victoria fetches $10.79M

That sale eclipsed another city-wide high point, where another penthouse in Customs House sold for $7 million in 2017.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

The penthouse property at 2101-83 Saghalie Rd. is listed at $10.9 million. (File contributed/Engel and Volkers Victoria)

Previous story
Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

Just Posted

Tsartlip First Nation says their rights not being recognized by CRD

Peaceful demonstration at Hartland Landfill requests meaningful consultation on wastewater project

Saanich police warn against a ‘brazen’ new phone scam

Man posing as police officer uses husband’s cell phone number to trick wife

Teen receives 36 months probation, house arrest for selling heroin, fentanyl to undercover Victoria officer

Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs, work off his own drug debt

Saanich council supports new bowling alley proposal for Uptown

The Banquet still needs approval from B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for extended hours

West Shore students mourn the loss of another classmate

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of 16-year-old Belmont student Dorrian Wright

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks

Police take man into custody after woman receives minor injuries in incident near Duncan

Escaped Island emu rounded up by RCMP, Animal Control

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Most Read