Vic West penthouse could be most expensive condo to sell in Greater Victoria

A penthouse in Vic West could set the record for the most expensive condo sold in Greater Victoria.

The 4,247-sq.-ft. suite sits on the 21st floor of 83 Saghalie Rd., in the glassy and glossy Promontory building.

With three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 360-degree-view of the area, the penthouse includes 13-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, two terraces and an eclectic selection of art and furniture.

The property is listed for $10.9 million with Engels and Volkers Victoria. If the seller gets the asking price, it would surpass the sale of the previous record of $10.79 million for a 4,420-sq.-ft. suite at Customs House, 1002 Wharf St., which sold in 2018.

That sale eclipsed another city-wide high point, where another penthouse in Customs House sold for $7 million in 2017.

