Wendy Sutton got back on her feet and resumed running after a pit bull attack. She is pictured running with Art Beck as they complete the virtual Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo supplied

Wendy Sutton got back on her feet and resumed running after a pit bull attack. She is pictured running with Art Beck as they complete the virtual Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo supplied

Vicious dog attack leaves Vancouver Island woman with broken arm

A Courtenay woman who was seriously injured by a dog spent 11 days in hospital after the dog attacked her during an afternoon walk March 2.

Wendy Sutton, who turns 75 on Thursday, was intending to walk the 6th Street East hill as part of her training regimen for the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. She left her Cowichan Avenue home at about 4:30 p.m., and was attacked about a block away where a man was walking the dog. She did not know the man.

She said the dog lunged and pulled the leash out of the man’s hand. It grabbed her right forearm in its jaws and clamped down.

“I could see the dog’s teeth had bitten through my jacket and I was bleeding,” Sutton said. “I was yelling at the guy to get the dog off me and he was yelling at the dog. Finally, he got the dog to let go somehow. I collapsed onto the pavement.”

The man immediately phoned an ambulance and animal control. A couple of motorists stopped to offer assistance before help arrived.

Sutton was transported by ambulance to the Courtenay hospital. Doctors discovered the dog had broken the bones in her right forearm. She was sent to an orthopedic surgeon at the Campbell River hospital, and underwent surgery that night to have rods inserted to stabilize her arm.

She underwent a second surgery March 9 in Campbell River to remove the rods and have plates inserted.

“According to my surgeon, my arm bones are fine near the wrist and the elbow but are crushed in the middle of my forearm. The dog also bit my left thumb, so I only have the use of four fingers on my left hand.”

To her understanding, the owner had the dog put down. She also heard the man had adopted the dog two days before the incident, and had been told it wasn’t aggressive.

Although the breed of the dog has not been confirmed, Sutton said it was a pit bull.

“I have an issue with those dogs,” Sutton said. “This was a rescue pit bull. Why would you buy a rescue pit bull? They’re unpredictable.”

While the City of Courtenay cannot confirm anything specific about this case, it says dog attacks against people are rare in the community.

“Any dog attack would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis under the guidance of the city’s Animal Control Bylaw and the Province of B.C.’s Community Charter to ensure there is no ongoing imminent danger to the public,” said Kate O’Connell, director of corporate support services.

The bylaw requires all owners who bring dogs to a public place to be ‘competent to control the dog,’ for the safety of the animal, the owner and those around them. Training for the owner and dog can be an effective tool to ensure public safety.

Following her second surgery, Sutton received permission to walk the virtual half marathon over four days, after which she hung up the running shoes. Her exercise of choice is now walking or cycling.

“I decided at 75, it was time to retire from running,” Sutton said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Supplied photo of Wendy Sutton’s arm during surgery.

Supplied photo of Wendy Sutton’s arm during surgery.

Previous story
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

Just Posted

Businesses bring the bloom back to the Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)
Inner Harbour’s Welcome to Victoria garden will bloom after all

Hanging baskets also back in the budget for Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

The lower gallery of the Sidney Museum and Archives now bears the name of long-time executive director Peter Garnham. The unveiling of sandblasted cedar sign bearing his name happened during a ceremony Monday, organized in secret over the last three months. (Courtesy Sidney Museum and Archives)
Sidney Museum and Archives names gallery after long-time executive director

Peter Garnham retired after more than 25 years with the museum

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. (Black Press Media file photo)
Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, announces son’s brain tumour diagnosis

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police make arrest after unprovoked attacks on women

Pregnant woman reportedly approached and punched, another woman punched in the face

Habitat For Humanity Victoria has completed 24 homes since 1990. (Habitat for Humanity photo)
Habitat for Humanity Victoria opens doors

Artists, designer and creative folks wanted for latest campaign

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

Wendy Sutton got back on her feet and resumed running after a pit bull attack. She is pictured running with Art Beck as they complete the virtual Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo supplied
Vicious dog attack leaves Vancouver Island woman with broken arm

A Courtenay woman who was seriously injured by a dog spent 11… Continue reading

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man on the weekend. (File photo)
19-year-old dies in crash on rural road in Nanaimo

Crash site discovered by passing motorist Sunday morning

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

“Taste The Bread!” declares Walter Rasmussen, the mayor of fictional Windward, Washington (Haig Sutherland) during filming of The Baker’s Son in Chemainus Friday. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Parallels between Island community and fictional town evident in Hallmark movie

Tourism boost likely down the road for Chemainus from publicity after a week of filming

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Most Read