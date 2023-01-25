VicPD arrest 8, recover $11k in stolen goods during shoplifting crackdown

Conducted between Jan. 17 and 20, the crackdown follows a similar move in December

VicPD made eight arrests and recovered more than $11,000 in stolen merchandise during a recent shoplifting crackdown. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police in Victoria have made eight more arrests and recovered more than $11,000 in stolen merchandise in their latest project cracking down on retail theft.

This crackdown – conducted between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 at an undisclosed downtown retailer, according to a news release – resulted in eight arrests for theft under $5,000.

Each individual incidents of theft ranged in value from $477 and $3,200, and one of the arrested was already on conditions not to be in the area as a result of a previous arrest for theft at the same store just a couple weeks earlier.

The project follows a similar one VicPD conducted in December, which resulted in 17 arrests and around $5,000 in recovered stolen merchandise over three days.

Police say the projects are in response to continued concerns from business owners about “brazen thefts and safety concerns,” related to shoplifting.

