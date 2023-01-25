VicPD made eight arrests and recovered more than $11,000 in stolen merchandise during a recent shoplifting crackdown. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrest 8, recover $11k in stolen goods during shoplifting crackdown

Conducted between Jan. 17 and 20, the crackdown follows a similar move in December

Police in Victoria have made eight more arrests and recovered more than $11,000 in stolen merchandise in their latest project cracking down on retail theft.

This crackdown – conducted between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 at an undisclosed downtown retailer, according to a news release – resulted in eight arrests for theft under $5,000.

Each individual incidents of theft ranged in value from $477 and $3,200, and one of the arrested was already on conditions not to be in the area as a result of a previous arrest for theft at the same store just a couple weeks earlier.

The project follows a similar one VicPD conducted in December, which resulted in 17 arrests and around $5,000 in recovered stolen merchandise over three days.

Police say the projects are in response to continued concerns from business owners about “brazen thefts and safety concerns,” related to shoplifting.

READ MORE: Cops nail 17 shoplifters in Victoria crackdown

