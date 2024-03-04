VicPD arrest alleged gangster seen selling vapes to students near 3 schools

Hundreds of vapes, imitation firearms seized from allegedly gang-affiliated suspect

Victoria police have released more details surrounding the arrest of an alleged gang-connected individual in relation to recruiting local students.

VicPD arrested an individual in January who was recruiting youth in parking lots across from a number of schools, Chief Del Manak told the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) board on Feb. 26. The news coincided with the chief calling on the school board’s trustees to revive the School Police Liaison Officer (SPLO) program.

The capital city force on Monday (March 4) said the January arrest came after officers witnessed the allegedly gang-affiliated man selling vape products to students near school property.

Police seized several items from the suspect, including four imitation firearms, three knives, 859 nicotine vapes, almost 500 THC vapes and 1.6 kilograms of dried cannabis.

The man was seen selling to youth across from Esquimalt High School and Reynolds Secondary School, VicPD said, adding he was also seen on North Saanich Middle School’s property after school hours.

Police said they’re continuing to identify and build evidence against other individuals who are allegedly involved in gang and criminal activity and are targeting youth. The department added that groups involved in selling vape products to youth are also involved in drug trafficking, violence and weapons possession, and are smaller offshoot factions of larger B.C. gangs.

The SD61 police liaison program was shuttered in 2023, while VicPD hasn’t had officers in school since 2018 – when the department redeployed those officers to patrol and a unit responding to lower-priority phone calls.

In 2022, B.C.’s human rights commissioner recommended ending the school officer programs until their impact could be established empirically. The recommendation called on school boards wanting to keep the programs in place to provide independent evidence of the need for service offered by police that civilian alternatives couldn’t provide.

