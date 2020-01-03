VicPD arrest man after knife fight in Centennial Square

VicPD arrested one man after a knife fight in Centennial Square on Thursday afternoon. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

One man has been arrested and another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a knife fight in Centennial Square.

Victoria police officers were called to Centennial Square around 3 p.m. Thursday for a report that two men were fighting with knives.

VicPD said officers arrived within minutes of the 911 call and found one of the men with security personnel. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The second man fled the square but was found and taken into custody without incident. An investigation revealed that one of the men was not armed with a knife, but with a collapsible baton.

VicPD said the file remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t spoken with investigators yet is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Reports can also be made anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

