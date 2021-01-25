(Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrest man at gunpoint after firearm call

Man faces charges for breaching condition not to possess replica firearms

Victoria Police Department is recommending charges after officers found a man with a replica firearm Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun tucked into his waistband in the 100-block of Gorge Road East just before midnight on Jan. 24.

Police arrested a man at gunpoint and recovered a realistic replica handgun.

The man was taken to cells then later released on a court date. Officers are recommending charges of breach of a court-ordered condition not to possess replica firearms.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

VicPD

