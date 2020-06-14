VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

Suspect released on a notice to appear in court at later date

VicPD has arrested the suspect associated with an assault that took place in the 2900-block of Douglas Street on Saturday morning. (Victoria Police/Twitter)

A man who allegedly ‘randomly’ assaulted a woman in the 2900-block of Douglas Street has been arrested by the Victoria Police Department.

The 29-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a man shoved her to the ground while passing her on the sidewalk on the morning of June 13 around 11 a.m.

Police say an officer was driving along the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, when a man waved him down and was identified as the suspect in the assault. He was arrested without incident and taken to their detachment.

The man was released on a notice to appear in court at a later date.

