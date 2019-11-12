(Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrest one person after alleged assault in Victoria

Officers responded to the 1000-block of Pandora on Tuesday

Victoria police have arrested one person after an alleged assault in Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they attended the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue. for a report of an assault with a weapon. Once police arrived, they found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, initial investigation shows the victim was not assaulted with a weapon.

One person was arrested for assault and police said the investigation is in the early stages and ongoing.

