(Black Press file photo)

VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

Loud banging sound heard from 700 block of Goldstream Avenue

The Victoria Police Department arrested a suspect in Langford Friday afternoon as part of a drug investigation.

Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford said a continuing drug investigation led to the arrest of the suspect. A search warrant was executed shortly after in Saanich.

READ ALSO: Two arrested in Victoria drug investigation

On Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., an audible banging sound could be heard from a busy parking lot on the 700 block of Goldstream Avenue.

Several individuals were seen standing on their balconies in nearby apartments and standing outside storefronts in the plaza to observe what ended up being the arrest.

READ ALSO: One arrested, weapons and drugs seized in Sooke bust

Rutherford said there were no injuries to the suspect or police and that the investigation is ongoing.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Minor earthquake off Victoria one of 25 in area over last two days
Next story
UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Minor earthquake off Victoria one of 25 in area over last two days

2.9 magnitude earthquake struck just before 10 p.m. Friday night

VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

Loud banging sound heard from 700 block of Goldstream Avenue

BC Hydro busy with multiple power outages around Greater Victoria

Reports of 12 different outages in southern Vancouver Island have 7,876 without power

Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water

Highlands head-on collision sends one person to hospital Friday

Millstream Road was closed in both directions

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Most Read