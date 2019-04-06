VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

The Victoria Police Department arrested a suspect in Langford Friday afternoon as part of a drug investigation.

Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford said a continuing drug investigation led to the arrest of the suspect. A search warrant was executed shortly after in Saanich.

On Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., an audible banging sound could be heard from a busy parking lot on the 700 block of Goldstream Avenue.

Several individuals were seen standing on their balconies in nearby apartments and standing outside storefronts in the plaza to observe what ended up being the arrest.

Rutherford said there were no injuries to the suspect or police and that the investigation is ongoing.

