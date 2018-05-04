VicPD arrest two after attempted knife robbery in downtown Victoria

Officers called for man brandishing a knife Thursday night

VicPD officers arrested two men after being called for a report of an attempted knifepoint robbery at a downtown intersection yesterday evening (May3).

Officers were called to the intersection of View and Broad streets just before 8:30 p.m. last night for a report of a man brandishing a knife at two others. Officers discovered the victims and witnesses who pointed out a suspect leaving the area. Officers took a suspect into custody. The victims were not physically injured.

Further investigation led officers to seize a knife and take a second man into custody.

Officers are recommending charges for assault with a weapon and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose against both men.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds
Next story
Emergency crews rescue trapped driver after rollover crash in Colwood

Just Posted

VicPD arrest two after attempted knife robbery in downtown Victoria

Officers called for man brandishing a knife Thursday night

Emergency crews rescue trapped driver after rollover crash in Colwood

Avoid Haida Drive if possible

Victoria police searching downtown for credit card fraud suspect

Photo shows woman with small white and black dog

Plaskett telescope turns 100; recognized as national historic site

The Dominion Astrophysical Observatory in Saanich has made astronomical discoveries since 1918

Phillips spring beer boosts levidrome brand

Phillips’ Levidrome, Imperial Regal Lager inspired by Victoria boy’s word

VIDEO: Fighting for the first time

Reporter Dawn Gibson steps into the boxing ring to compete in a real fight for the first time

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Fatal crash on Vancouver Island claims life of driver

Coroners office has confirmed that one person is dead following a serious crash Thursday morning

Most Read