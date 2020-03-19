VicPD arrested a man connected to an assault with a weapon this week. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrests suspect connected to assault with weapon

Police believe assault was an isolated incident

Victoria police officers arrested a man in relation to an assault with a weapon that left the victim with serious injuries.

On Monday at about 2:30 p.m. officers went to a multi-unit residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street for a report that a man was injured after being assaulted with a weapon. Police said he suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He is still receiving medical care, according to police.

VicPD still searching for man wanted in violent home invasion

Two days later at about 11 p.m. officers located and arrested a suspect in the 3100-block of Douglas Street. There were no injuries in the arrest, police said.

VicPD said investigators continue to believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to public safety. The file remains under investigation.

